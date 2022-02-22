Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s ‘Baddest Boy’ with Davido spends 4th week at No. 1

“Baddest Boy (Remix)” is also Davido’s 4th No. 1 entry on the TV chart and Skiibii’s first.

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” with 21 Savage & Blxst holds at No. 2 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50. This week’s entry credits 21 Savage & Blxst (instead of Ed Sheeran) due to the version contributing the largest share of streaming and radioactivity during the tracking week. RThehe No. 2 entry of “Peru” accounts for all four versions of the song; the original, the remix with Ed Sheeran, the remix with 21 Savage & Blxst and the acoustic version.

Additionally, “Peru” spends its 30th week on the TurnTable Top 50 – becoming the first song to occupy the No. 2 spot in its 30th week.

Asake’s “Omo Ope” with Olamide holds at its No. 3 peak for another week, tallying 25.7 million in radio reach (down 19.2%, No. 13 on radio) and 2.89 million equivalent streams (down 3.6%, No. 3 on streaming). It also tallied 1.25 million in TV reach during the tracking week.

Rema’s “Calm Down” debuts at No. 4 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50 – it tallied 38.1 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio) and 2.21 million equivalent streams (No. 6 on streaming).

“Calm Down” is Rema’s fifth top ten entry – joining “Peace of Mind” (No. 7), “Bounce” (No. 4), “Soundgasm” (No. 3) and “Dimension” (No. 9). All of the artiste’s last four major releases have debuted in the top ten regions of the chart (a feat only matched by Burna Boy, also 4).

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky is steady at No. 5 after peaking at No. 3 while Kizz Daniel’s former No.1 “Pour Me Water” stays at No. 6 for another week.

The next two songs in the top ten are aided by multiple versions/remixes – Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe (Remix)” with Fireboy DML falls 4-7 while TI Blaze’s “Sometimes (Remix)’ with Olamide slips 7-8.

Rounding up this week’s top ten; Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” slides 8-9 while Mayorkun & Victony’s “Holy Father” returns to the top ten at No. 10.

Just outside the top ten; BNXN (the artiste formerly known as Buju) & Blaq Diamond’s “Italy” ascends to a new peak of No. 14 while Khalid’s “WITH YOU” jumps 43-17, taking the honor of the biggest gainer this week.

