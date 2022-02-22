Check out the striking resemblance between these Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities

Have you ever seen or met someone who looks just like you and not your twin sibling?

There are some popular Ghanaian and Nigerians celebrities who even though they are not twins have a striking resemblance and so in this article, I will be sharing with you some famous Ghanaian and Nigerians who really lookalike.

Okawa shaznay And Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah as known is a famous Ghanaian actress who is one of the most successful actresses in Ghana. Jackie Appiah is known to be a Ghallywood and a Nollywood actress. She has acted alongside other talented Nollywood actresses.

The famous actress made her first entry into the movie industry after she featured in the movie ” things we do for love” .

– Advertisement –





Okawa Shaznay is also an award winning Nollywood actress and a model who is one of the successful Nollywood actresses.

She had her breakthrough after stirring in the blockbuster movie ” Iyore” which she acted alongside other talented Nollywood actresses in the likes of Rita Dominic and many others.

King Promise And 2face

Gregory Bortey Promise Newman known in the entertainment scene as King Promise is a famous Ghanaian singer and a songwriter who started his career way back in the year 2016.

The famous Ghanaian singer is known for his hit song ” CCTV” . Since he came to the limelight, he has always wowed fans with hit songs.

2face known in real life as Innocent Ujah Idibia is a famous and award winning Nigerian artist. He is one of the Celebrated acts in Nigeria. Since he came to the music scene 1994, he has worked hard to get to the top.

The famous and award winning Nigerian artist 2face has won a lot of awards as his career is concern. The Afrobeat artist has released a couple of albums of which includes ” grass to grace” , ” the unstoppable” and many others.

The famous celebrities displayed above have a striking resemblance of which I guess you have not noticed. check out some photos.

Content created and supplied by: Gyminy (via Opera

News )