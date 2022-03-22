Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Pheelz & BNXN’s ‘Finesse’ spends a second week at No. 1

“Finesse” tallied 6.29 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming, down 32%) and 42.9 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio, up 20.8%). Following its record-shattering debut week last week, “Finesse” continues to hold at No. 1 on the aggregate Top 50 in Nigeria.

Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy” with Davido is steady at No. 2 after spending five weeks atop the chart – it is the longest No. 1 song of 2022 so far.

Asake’s former No. 1-“Omo Ope” with Olamide holds at No. 3 for another week on the Top 50.

The entire top 6 remains unchanged from last week; Omah Lay & Justin Beiber’s “Attention” is steady at No. 4 with 53.2 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio, up 12%), 8.61 million in TV reach (debuts at No. 8 on TV) and 1.46 million equivalent streams (No. 10 on radio, down 46%)

Rema’s “Calm Down” completes this week’s top 5. It continues to lead the radio chart, tallying 64.5 million in radio reach in the latest tracking week (up 4% from last week).

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky is at No. 6 after peaking at No. 3 on the chart – it remains the only song to have stayed in the top 10 throughout 2022.

BNXN’s “Italy” with Blaq Diamond rises to a new peak of No. 7; it tallied 43.9 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio, up 9.8%) and 1.13 million equivalent streams (No. 19 on streaming, up 11%).

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Asa’s “IDG” with Wizkid moves to a new high of No. 8, jumping seven places on this week’s chart.

“IDG” tallied 41.6 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio) and 920,000 equivalent streams (No. 22 on streaming).

It is Asa’s first top ten entry on the chart and Wizkid’s seventh. With “IDG” in the top ten, it ends an 8-week run of no female artiste in the top ten – the last female entry in the top ten was Fave’s “Baby Riddim” at No. 7 on the chart dated January 24, 2022. The January 21 – March 14, 2022 period is the longest period of absence of a female artiste in the top ten in chart history.

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” returns to the top ten at No. 9 after leading the chart for four weeks while TI Blaze’s “Sometimes (Remix)” with Olamide slides 7-10.

Just outside the top ten; Magixx & Ayra “Love Don’t Cost a Dime (Re-Up)” rises to a new peak of No. 14, Asake’s “Sungba” ascends to a new high of No. 15 while 1da Banton’s “No Wahala (Remix)” with Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage shoots to a new peak of No. 16.

Additionally, Timaya’s “No Pressure” is the biggest debut at No. 28 while Rema & Aj Tracey’s “FYN” starts at No. 31.

Sourced From Nigerian Music