Tom Cruise, Sonam Kapoor will participate in King Charles’ starry coronation concert

King Charles’ coronation will be a star-studded event! As per the reports coming in, the new additions to the starry lineup are – actor Tom Cruise, Disney character Winnie the Pooh and Pussycat Dolls‘ Nicole Scherzinger. They will appear at the Coronation Concert on May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles.

The Mission Impossible star and Pooh will appear alongside Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded sketches in which they will reveal “little-known facts about the King.”

The night will also see the performances of Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

The concert will also feature Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong, and Lucy, winner of The Piano.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance. Talking about her appearance, she said: “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art.” “It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy.”

Cruise has a long-standing relationship with the British royal family, and over the years he has been invited to many royal events. Meanwhile, the beloved cartoon character Winnie the Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th anniversary in 2006, as per Variety.

British singer-songwriter Steve Winwood will perform at the starry ceremony. The veteran singer who has been in the industry for decades, said that this will be the second coronation he’ll witness in his lifetime. “I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist,” the rocker said, as per BBC statement. “So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I’m extremely humbled and honoured.”

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will host the King’s Coronation Concert, which will take place on the evening of Sunday, May 7. The concert will be broadcast on BBC TV and radio.

The King’s coronation will take place on May 6.

