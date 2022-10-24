To salvage Nigeria from the ruins

Sir: It is a pity that we have come to a sorry assessment that the greatest parasite in the flesh of our country today is the leadership in the affairs of power. In this current condition, what can be said of Nigeria is nothing more than tales of failings and failures in all areas of its national life. The labour and sacrifice of those heroic men and women whose blood was shed and their toils by which the independence of this nation was eased and eventually birthed, have not been rendered fruitful. We are therefore independent as a matter of nomenclature but not as a matter of status.

What we have is a poor nation and people affected by the status of their fatherland. The country now holds the unenviable record of being the poverty capital of the world. Youths no longer have any hope in their country again but in foreign countries just for survival. How on earth will you see a BSc holder in our country turn into a cleaner in Liberia? What a shame! Hardly do you see a young graduate in our country that has plans of staying in this country. Every one of us is singing the “Japa” song. What a shame! A country that is blessed with natural resources and the most populated black nation in the world! These should be an added strength to us to harbour investors all over the world but they turn out to be our greatest weakness.

In the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Nigeria’s influence in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries was so monumental that it rose to the leadership for decades. The country’s economic muscle made it more politically relevant in Africa and by the mid-1980s, its voice was always sought in the resolution of intra-state conflicts. The African Union and Economic Community of West African States regarded the country as their livewire. It is sad to say while blood was flowing in Owo, Ondo State on a Sunday morning, following the massacre of over 40 worshippers, President still hosted a dinner that night. What a country! The government has since lost its contract with the people.

All the concerned youths of this country should know that we have a sacred mission and that mission is to retrieve our dear country from the so-called strongmen and prevent this country from the precipice of disintegration so that we can set our dear country on the part of growth, progress, prosperity and development.

Let’s speak with one voice of hope for a new Nigeria. Let’s restructure the country, then we would have federating units and the regions can function on their own. Get your PVC and vote wisely.

• Yemi Abodunde woul be called to the Nigerian Bar next month.

