I won’t rule Nigeria from Dubai as part-time president –APC candidate

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to devote 100 per cent of his time and energy in the service of Nigeria and its people saying he would not be like others that would share time shuttling between living in Dubai and Nigeria.

The former Lagos State governor, who boasted that he had only a few steps to becoming the president, pledged to concentrate his full attention and energy in confronting and surmounting the nation’s pressing challenges.

He made the assertion while addressing members of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect at a consultative meeting at the Kano State Government House.

Quoting Nigeria’s erstwhile national anthem, he stressed the need for Nigerians to be united in brotherhood despite their differences.

Deploying series of innuendos, he described Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a national divider, recalling that when he was recently asked about the subject, he responded that he was from the North.

Tinubu pledged total dedication to the fight against insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, killings and all forms of vices undermining Nigeria and tackle poverty to a standstill.

Members of the Tijjaniyyah sect led by Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah had presented a list of issues, which it wanted the APC presidential candidate to address when he gets to office.

The demands included improved electricity, security, giving agriculture full attention including provision and completion of dams and improved quality education for Nigerians.

Responding, Tinubu noted that answers to some of the demands were contained in his manifesto. While assuring northern business leaders of conducive environment with well-thought-out policies that would revitalise industries and open up new opportunities, Tinubu identified the link between Kano as a centre of commerce and his economic plan for Nigeria.

He said: “I promise to devote 100 per cent of my time and energy to serving Nigeria. You will have it better with me, not 50 per cent in Dubai in the United Arab Emirate, 50 per cent in Nigeria. There is a strong nexus between the place of Kano as a centre of prosperity and my plan for Nigeria. What I pledge is a revamped economy which will renew the hope of our people. Our country needs multiple centres of prosperity, and we intend to achieve that by adding value across all sectors of our economy.

“As I said during my speech at the Arewa House, Nigeria is sitting on a goldmine. There is no state in Nigeria that is lacking in one resources or the other. We are determined to explore and exploit these resources to the maximum benefits of our people.

“Kano, for example, has huge agricultural potentials and important mineral resources underneath its ground like gold, silver, nickel, tin ore and columbite. Each of these, if properly harnessed, can add significantly to our economy as a country.”

He added that Kano’s arable land and its comparative advantage in agriculture would be further expanded to make the state and northern region industrial hubs in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Aside working with the private sector to make input available that would guarantee greater yield, among other incentives, we will ensure all categories of farmers have easy access to finance through appropriate government and private sector initiatives.

“We have seen the wonders from the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme, and the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative. We will consolidate on those gains. Kano’s famous dams such Tiga, Chalawa Gorge, Thomas, Kusalla, etc that are not being maximally tapped will get special attention from my government.

“We will invest in the expansion of irrigation land, channelization of the water, among other initiatives that will ensure we cultivate these lands all year round.

“We will not stop in investing and boosting our agricultural potentials, we will add value throughout the value chain.

Through commodity exchange markets, we will link markets like Dawanau in Kano and Gujungu in Jigawa with international markets and boost return on investment for our farmers.

“The overall aim is to move the nation from import oriented to export oriented economy where grains from Kano will be exported to world market rather than us buying from other countries.

“I know of the commercial exploits of some of you, traders and businessmen in Kwari Textile Market, Sabongari Market, Singer Market and the famous grain market in Dawanau which transacts with the rest of West Africa. These commercial activities alone can provide the state with enough IGR to maintain itself with the right support and policies.

“Beyond trading and commerce, I have a special interest in addressing the problem of the dead or comatose Kano industrial estates in Sharada, Bompai, Panshekara, Jogana, etc, which were vibrant in 70s and 80s. We understand the reason why those companies collapsed and we have a plan to revive them and make them competitive.

“We will provide incentives for industrial development nationwide through institutions like the Bank of Industry. There will be a deliberate policy to create industrial hubs and free zones specific to every region.

For Kano, we will give attention to agro-allied industries such as textiles, tomato paste, rice processing, animal feeds, etc, in line with the state’s competitive advantages,” he promised.

