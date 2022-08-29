TICAD8: Full Statement by AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina at the Business Leaders Forum

The African Development Bank Group played a key role in the eighth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), held this year in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, as Japan, a long-standing development partner of Africa, continues to lend its economic weight to the continent’s progress.

TICAD8 took place from 27 to 28 August and brought together delegates from across the continent, including the African Development Bank Group. The President of the African Development Bank delivered a speech in which he recalled the successes that have come from Japan-Africa collaboration and called for their strengthening.

