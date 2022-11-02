Fans and public figures offer condolences to the music star after his son drowns in the family pool.

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died in an apparent drowning in the the swimming pool at the singer’s house, according to police.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at the residence in Lagos at the time his son, Ifeanyi, died on Monday night.

The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.

Authorities were interviewing eight of the pop star’s employees who were at the residence, he said.

Neither parent has spoken publicly about their son’s death, just two weeks after Ifeanyi’s third birthday.

The global award-winning musician, 29, got engaged to Rowland, a popular chef, in 2019. The couple had said recently that they plan to marry next year.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolences to Ifeanyi’s parents, tweeting that “death leaves a heartache no words can heal”.

Death leaves a heartache no words can heal and today, I express my deepest condolences to David and Chioma, over the death of their son. Ifeanyi was loved and his smile made the world smile. I pray that God grants you strength even as my thoughts and prayers are with you. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) November 1, 2022

Peter Obi, one of the leading contenders in Nigeria’s presidential election next year, said he cannot “begin to imagine the pains” both parents are going through.

I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 1, 2022

“No parents deserve what they are going through right now,” Nigerian pop star Peter Okoye said of Davido and Rowland in an Instagram post.

In 2018, the one-year-old son of Nigerian music star D’Banj drowned in a pool at his home in the country’s commercial capital, Lagos.