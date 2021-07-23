The Senate And Its Legislative Arrogance, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi

Vigilance must be in motion to ensure that Legislatures delivers on their constitutional mandates and terms of engagement with the electorate. Every Legislatures and Legislative houses must be kept on their toes to ensure they give quality representation to the electorates.

We should no longer be contented with criticisms of their failures and consequently of government on the media alone. Henceforth, Nigerians must be ginger to demand quality representation from their Legislatures and accountability from their Government, this should be our collective responsibility.







In accordance with the provisions of Section 15 of the the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended the Independent National Electoral Commission had been vested with the exclusive powers to ” organise, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the Federation” according to Barrister Layi Ademokoya, “The simple interpretation of the foregoing is that INEC can be innovative and organise election whichever way it desires without recourse to the National Assembly.

Nigerians have observed with dismay the needless humility of INEC that has generated Legislative recklessness. It is our responsibility as stakeholders in Democracy, owners of the mandate transmitted to Senators and Representatives to call them to order.

INEC does not need the approval of the national assembly to approve electronic transmission of results.

If INEC did not need NASS approval to use card readers, why should the approval of competing components who are members of NASS be sought by an Independent umpire regarding an election where they will compete individually?

It is mischievous to say the least that INEC instigated this needless drama.

INEC should please get on top of its game and fulfill its role as empowered by the constitution to conduct a free and fair election whichever way it deemed fit.

This kangaroo legislative arrogance should be checkmated immediately.

INEC only requested the national assembly to institutionalize this operation by making it a law, but some rogues in the National Assembly turned around with it to castrate INEC.

INEC must revert to the status quo of its recommendations to ensure electronic transmission of results in the 2023 elections.



Sourced From Sahara Reporters