“The Real First Lady,” Singer 2face Idibia’s Sisters Link Up With His Babymama, Pero

Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, alias 2face’s first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has been spotted hanging out with his alleged sisters in Abuja.

In the video clip making the rounds, 2face’s alleged relatives say that they have come to visit Pero in Abuja and that she is live with her in-laws.

A picture of Pero and the women was also posted on Facebook by the account name, Lucy Ogah.

The caption of the photo reads, “Pero, the unbothered, unshakeable, and unmoveable first Lady.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Pero and 2face were seen in different places in Abuja during the same period.

