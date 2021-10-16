Fans hail Simi on new song ‘Woman’

Fans of Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, have sung her praises on her new song “Woman”.

The song, which was released alongside its video on Friday, addresses the issues women face while celebrating their strength and courage.

Ahead of the song launch, the songstress pioneered a #NobodyLikeWoman challenge on Instagram, where women spoke about the hurtful words that have been said to them.

“Woman” was written and mixed by Simi while Vtek handled the production and mastering of the song.

The video of the Afrobeats song was directed by Dammy Twitch, and contains colourful visuals and electrifying choreography.

Praise for Simi’s “Woman”

Simi’s fans took to Twitter to hail the songstress for her new song and video, with the trend #WomanVideo.

A fan, @veektoori, said, “@SympLySimi finished work on this #WomanVideo. Clean visuals, I must confess.”

Another fan, @theladylolu, tweeted, “Simi’s Woman Song is …. I don’t even know what to call it. It’s the hard facts she was spitting for me. Then the video gives me chills; the costumes, makeup, choreography, vocals, additional vocals, etc. Simi is so exceptional.”

“This “Woman” song by simi is the truth.

It’s so relatable and every lyric sinks in! Simi is a national treasure!,” @banterqueen_ said.

@youknowbibi said, “Simi’s Woman visual is so on point. The choreography is100%. @SympLySimi is too good to be true.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music