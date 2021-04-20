The Independent Review Mechanism of the African Development Bank equips Southern Africa CSOs in accountability and governance processes in MDB-…

What: Webinar for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Southern Africa Who: African Development Bank and Graca Machel Trust When: Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 0800 – 1030 GMT Where: Virtual

The Independent Review Mechanism (IRM) of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), in conjunction with the Graca Machel Trust, is organizing a webinar for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Southern Africa on ‘Accountability and Good Governance in MDB-funded Projects’ on 28 April 2021.

The webinar aims to raise awareness among CSOs about accountability best practices in projects funded by Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). The meeting will bring together representatives of CSOs in anglophone Southern African nations with ongoing bank operations, including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Panelists will include representatives of the IRM and the African Development Bank, the Graca Machel Trust, the Inspection Panel of the World Bank, the Bank Information Center (BiC), Accountability Counsel and the AfDB’s Civil Society and Social Innovation Division (AHGC2).

Click here to register

African Development Bank Group