The African Development Bank appoints Ms Yacine Fal as Acting Vice President, Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Yacine FAL, currently Director General, Cabinet Office of the President, as the Acting Vice President, Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery of the African Development Bank Group. Her appointment is effective from 17 December, 2021.

In her current position as Director General, Ms. Fal oversees the administrative and operational work and activities of the Cabinet Office of the President. This includes providing oversight of all units and departments reporting directly to the President. She ensures enhanced delivery, efficiency and effectiveness for all Presidential initiatives and Bank operations, as per agreements with respective Vice Presidency Complexes. She also oversees the work of senior staff to improve overall coordination and engagement of the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors with the Board.

Ms. Fal, a Senegalese citizen, is a seasoned and results-oriented business development and service delivery professional with over 20 years of experience in the banking, legal and procurement fields.

Ms. Fal joined the African Development Bank as Principal Legal Counsel in the procurement unit (1998-2007) and subsequently served as Manager in charge of the reform implementation team in the office of the President (2007-2008). She was appointed Officer in Charge of the Procurement and Fiduciary Services Department (2010-2011); and Manager of the Procurement Services Division (2008-2013). Ms. Fal later served as the Resident Representative of the Bank’s Morocco Office (2014-2017).

In 2016, African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina appointed Ms. Fal Deputy Director General of the North Africa Business Development and Service Delivery Office. She was appointed Director General, Cabinet Office of the President, in November 2020.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Fal said: “I am greatly honoured by the confidence reposed in me by President Adesina in appointing me into this role as Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery. I will bring my extensive knowledge and experience of the Bank’s operations and on-the-ground experience working in various countries and regions to support our director general and country managers. I will also work closely with the Bank’s operational complexes and the Senior Management team, to build on our achievements and further enhance effectiveness in the delivery of quality operations for the Bank.”

Ms. Fal holds a Master of Law degree (1984) from the University of Dakar, where she specialized in corporate and tax law, and a postgraduate degree in International Law (1987) from the University of Paris X.

Dr Adesina said: “Yacine Fal is one of the most experienced leaders in the African Development Bank Group. She has managed large and complex African Development Bank operations involving several countries. She was Country Manager responsible for the Bank’s operations in Morocco and later in Tunisia, where she was Deputy Director General in charge of operations in several countries. Until her appointment, she has been Director General in the Cabinet Office of the President. Yacine is an astute and effective leader who builds and inspires teams to work effectively in delivering results. She will deliver quality leadership for the directors General and country managers and work effectively with all other vice presidents of the Bank to further enhance the delivery and quality of our operations until a new substantive vice president is appointed.”

