Twitter Removes Nigerian Vice-President, Osinbajo’s Post For Copyright Violation Of Beyonce’s Song

Microblogging platform, Twitter has withheld a tweet by Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for copyright violation of a song by American musician, Beyonce Knowles.

During the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration, the vice-president posted a video in which Beyonce’s song ‘Run the World’ was used as the video’s audio without appropriate reference.







Some Nigerians had lashed out at the Vice President at the time, asking him to focus on how to resolve the security challenges not “Who runs the world?”.

Below are some of the comments:

Usain Bolt. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 8, 2021

Prof, please focus and resolve the security situations rather than the diversionary tactics. — Lanre Dipeolu (@rvdipson) March 8, 2021

We should also see the women who were at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement speaking up against Police brutality and calling out for Police accountability The ones your central banker denied basic banking rights. Good visuals too — Portharcourt 2nd Son (@Polymat43955419) March 8, 2021

Women runs the world.. But Mr VP sir, of a truth and with all humblness,please who runs Nigeria?? — Ayodeji Babatunde Adeyemo (@bowaleh_omoba) March 8, 2021

see how youâve so freely cited the works of these women when youâre the worst kind of perpetrator. the one who is silent and powerless while the country you govern is a clear contradiction of what #IWD stands for. A Country that wears the badge of oppression with pride. shame — Rathnaite (@Oluwabvkola) March 8, 2021

Politicians like you Sir…. We are asking you give women a place in the scheme of things — Obinna Victor Eze (@iamEzeVictor) March 8, 2021

However, a Nigerian tweep, @OlayKnowless had quoted the tweet the same day, tagging Beyonce to report Osinbajo’s account for violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”).

She tweeted, “Ma’am @Beyonce, Nigeria’s current Vice President who has never properly done his job has used your song without permission, ask Jack (Dorsey) your good friend to take care of his account In accordance with DMCA violation penalties.”







However, it is not clear if Beyonce took action immediately but the microblogging site took down the tweet afterwards.

The user, @OlayKnowless took to her page on Wednesday, showing excitement over the removal of the post after discovering her complaint was noted.

“This tweet has been withheld in response to a report from the copyright holder,” Twitter said in the post.

She quoted the tweet saying, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO They actually took Osinbajo’s tweet down for using Beyoncé’s song I AM SCREAMING. My day just got like 5x better.”

Twitter further explained the types of complaints it responds to under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”).

It stated, ”Section 512 of the DMCA outlines the statutory requirements necessary for formally reporting copyright infringement, as well as providing instructions on how an affected party can appeal a removal by submitting a compliant counter-notice.

“Twitter will respond to reports of alleged copyright infringement, such as allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted image as a profile or header photo, allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted video or image uploaded through our media hosting services, or Tweets containing links to allegedly infringing materials.

“Note that not all unauthorized uses of copyrighted materials are infringements (see our fair use article for more information).

”If you are concerned about the use of your brand or entity’s name, please review Twitter’s trademark policy. If you are concerned about a parody, newsfeed, commentary, or fan account, please see the relevant policy here. These are generally not copyright issues.”

In June, Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet where he threatened to treat Nigerians “misbehaving” in “the language they understand”.

In the tweet, Buhari cited the civil war and threatened to deal with those “bent on destroying” Nigeria through “insurrection”.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he had said.

The microblogging site deleted the message the next day after a public outcry.

Buhari’s government banned the use of microblogging site, Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, 2021, which attracted condemnations from inside and outside the country.

Some countries, groups and prominent individuals have described the ban as a gross violation of human rights.

And the country has been adversely affected as experts have noted that the impact of the Twitter ban can be felt in all aspects of socioeconomic growth.

The Nigerian government through its Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has repeatedly said the suspension on Twitter will be lifted soon, but the endless wait continues.

The minister also said the ban on Twitter was directed at some secessionist groups in the country for their anti-Nigeria tweets.

