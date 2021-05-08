The 8th edition of the NollywoodWeek film festival goes global

NollywoodWeek film festival, the first and only Nigerian film festival organized in Paris has taken its 8th edition online. The films in this year’s line-up have been available to a global online audience from May 6-9, 2021.

This year’s selection has expanded beyond Nigeria to include high-quality, thought-provoking, and entertaining productions from other countries in Africa and the African Diaspora.

The 2020 official selection is made up of 4 world-premiere screenings

“The recent global uprisings and calls for greater justice have prompted us to rethink how our platform can help to elevate black voices and share more of our stories that show the full range of the global black experience. It is only natural to use this medium to not only highlight the fantastic talent in Nigeria but to make this first online edition a celebration of talent in Africa and the Diaspora”, said Nadira Abdus-Shakur, co-founder of NollywoodWeek.

This year’s official selection is made up of 4 world-premiere screenings. This year’s global audience will have an opportunity to discover the latest films before they hit the theatres or online streaming platforms.

The festival will also include masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions around production and distribution in African cinema and animation.

The feature films in the official selection will be competing for the Audience Choice Award given to the film with the highest marks from the audience. Voting happens immediately after the screening and the winner is announced during the Closing Ceremony of the festival.

Previous winners include movies such as Phone Swap, The Meeting, 76, The Wedding Party and Isoken. The winning filmmaker receives a range of top-of-the-line lenses from the Angénieux brand with which to shoot their next film.

The full list of selected feature films, shorts, special screenings and animations can be found here.

Sourced from Africanews