The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians For 2020
The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2020

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians For 2020

As part of its annual programme to celebrate and honour Ghana’s most hard-working youth, leading PR and rating firm Avance Media has published the sixth edition of the annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking.

The list which is centred on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID- 19pandemic.

Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including Politics, Civil Society, Music, Business, Media, Science and Technology.

Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Stonebwoy, Samuel Gyamfi, Berla Mundi, ZionFelix, Clemento Suarez etc.

Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s rankings are published in alphabetical order.

Without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19.

Head of operations of Avance Media, Emmanuel Asieme Ayine, noted that the annual rankings of influential young Ghanaians continue to serve as an inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.

  1. Akosua Manu
  2. Alfred Ocansey
  3. Anthony Dzamefe
  4. Berla Mundi
  5. Bright Simons
  6. Clemento Suarez
  7. Dancegod Lloyd
  8. Daniel Dotse
  9. Diana Hamilton
  10. Edem Agbana
  11. Elijah Amoo Addo
  12. Emmaline Datey
  13. Emmanuel Ohene Kofi Bilson
  14. Enock Darko
  15. Felix Adomako Mensah
  16. Francis Abban
  17. Gregory Rockson
  18. Henry Nana Boakye
  19. Isaac Aidoo
  20. Isaac Jay Hyde
  21. Jessica Poku
  22. John Dumelo
  23. Jonathan Mensah
  24. Jordan Ayew
  25. Jorge Appiah
  26. Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor
  27. Kidi
  28. Kobby Blay
  29. Kow Essuman
  30. Kuami Eugene
  31. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr.
  32. Kwadwo Sheldon
  33. Laud Anthony Basing
  34. Makafui Awuku
  35. Medikal
  36. Nana Gyasi Owusu
  37. Peace Hyde
  38. Peter Awin
  39. Rabiu Alhassan
  40. Sammy Gyamfi
  41. Samuel Awuku
  42. Samuel Nartey George
  43. Serwaa Amihere
  44. Sista Afia
  45. Stonebwoy
  46. Theophilus Acheampong
  47. Thomas Partey
  48. Victoria Michaels
  49. Wendy Shay
  50. Yanfo Hackman

Article by Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei

Sourced from Africa Feeds

