The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2020

– Advertisement –





As part of its annual programme to celebrate and honour Ghana’s most hard-working youth, leading PR and rating firm Avance Media has published the sixth edition of the annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking.

The list which is centred on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID- 19pandemic.

Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including Politics, Civil Society, Music, Business, Media, Science and Technology.

Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Stonebwoy, Samuel Gyamfi, Berla Mundi, ZionFelix, Clemento Suarez etc.

Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s rankings are published in alphabetical order.

– Advertisement –



Without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19.

Head of operations of Avance Media, Emmanuel Asieme Ayine, noted that the annual rankings of influential young Ghanaians continue to serve as an inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.

Akosua Manu Alfred Ocansey Anthony Dzamefe Berla Mundi Bright Simons Clemento Suarez Dancegod Lloyd Daniel Dotse Diana Hamilton Edem Agbana Elijah Amoo Addo Emmaline Datey Emmanuel Ohene Kofi Bilson Enock Darko Felix Adomako Mensah Francis Abban Gregory Rockson Henry Nana Boakye Isaac Aidoo Isaac Jay Hyde Jessica Poku John Dumelo Jonathan Mensah Jordan Ayew Jorge Appiah Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor Kidi Kobby Blay Kow Essuman Kuami Eugene Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr. Kwadwo Sheldon Laud Anthony Basing Makafui Awuku Medikal Nana Gyasi Owusu Peace Hyde Peter Awin Rabiu Alhassan Sammy Gyamfi Samuel Awuku Samuel Nartey George Serwaa Amihere Sista Afia Stonebwoy Theophilus Acheampong Thomas Partey Victoria Michaels Wendy Shay Yanfo Hackman

Article by Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei

– Advertisement –



