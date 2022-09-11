Tennnis: Tunisian Ons Jabeur misses second chance to clinch US Open title

In Tunis, citizens gather in cafes with large screens to follow Ons Jabeur during the US Open final.

Ons Jabeur is out of luck to win the 2022 US Open final against Iga Swiatek.

The double winner of Roland-Garros (2020, 2022) needed 1h53′ to take the measure of the Tunisian this Saturday evening 6-2 and 7-6 (7-5).

An unfortunate finalist this year at Wimbledon against Rybakina, Ons missed his 2nd consecutive opportunity to conquer the 1st major trophy in history for Tunisian, Arab and African tennis.

“She made a great effort, we encourage her as she reached a very good level, she represents a free Tunisia and always forward,” said Amna Haj Ali, a local Tunisian.

“She represents Tunisia and all Arabs, and we have the honor that she is a Tunisian athlete. It is not the end of the world losing the final day, perhaps she will benefit from this loss for future success. I watched the match and she was wearing red and white (the colors of the Tunisian flag) and I wish her success,” said Belhassen Ben Joud, a local resident.

Sourced from Africanews