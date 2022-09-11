Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi Comes Under ‘Attack’ Over Tribute Song To Queen Elizabeth

Nigerian Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has come under criticism online following the release of a tribute song in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Naija News earlier reported that the 96-year-old monarch died on Thursday, 8th September 2022 at the Balmoral Buckingham Palace.

Joining the rest of the world to mourn the monarch, Tope Alabi took to his Instagram page to share a video with photos of the queen accompanied by the new song she composed for her.

The lyrics of the song talks about the queen being in a better place where life is peaceful but people are pained that she has left so soon.

While recalling the good deeds of the Queen, Tope Alabi in the song noted that the world didn’t want the Queen to leave as they had not planned to pay tribute to her soon.

However, many netizens faulted Tope Alabi as they questioned if she composed any song for the late Alaafin of Oyo on his demise.

Subsequently, others also made recalled the past history stating that the Queen did not treat African well and do not deserve such a song.

jumoke_oguns wrote: “Some kind of joke..This song is for the beautiful Ibidun Ighodalo…pls don’t use it anyhow, ma.”

omoanawo wrote: “But why is everybody just doing anyhow someone that enslaved Africans colonised us and then some people are even saying rest in peace. Rest in person to all the slaves that died .. You can all rest now. … a woman who never saw what she did to Africans as. A big deal. .. Ko ni kuuuuu reeeeee. This shows that soo many people no sabii history at all. Rubbish. Ounpe ko to kuuu daniii. Rest in peace to our four fathers”

eyan_ibile wrote: “I didn’t see you post Ada Ameh, you didn’t post when alafin died, you don’t post anything that concerns your people, but you will post your colonial master???? Ain’t this some shit”

mammieafrica1 wrote: “I don’t understand this thing ooo we all read the history very well why all this jakpajathis y’all doing”

stamina774 wrote: “This we are pained abeg ooh aunty tope, who be the WE ?”

thegovern0r wrote: “I feel pained when I see rubbish like this… Nigerians and Africans should not celebrate the life she lived or even care about her demise. This woman is among the reason Nigeria is the way it is.”

seyibabsautos wrote: “Everybody just dey Even Aunty Tope”

zues_231 wrote: “What’s all this nonsense”

Sourced From Nigerian Music