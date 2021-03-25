Teni meets Osinbajo in Abuja (Photos)

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni has visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The duo had extensive discussion.

Teni took to her Instagram page to display pictures she took with the Vice President during the visit.

She wrote: “Wondaland in Aso Rock ✈️ Thanks @profosinbajo for taking the time out of your busy schedule to meet with me and your encouraging & impactful words.”

Teni was born on 12 December 1992 in Lagos state. She is the younger sister of Nigerian singer Niniola.

The singer released her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records.

She left the record label and signed with Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2017. She started gaining prominence after releasing the single “Fargin” in September 2017.

She made her breakthrough after releasing the hit singles “Askamaya”, “Case” and “Uyo Meyo”. “Askamaya” was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

