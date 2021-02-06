Teni And I Grew Up Together In Atlanta, Davido Reveals

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido has revealed that he and his female colleague, Teniola Apata, alias Teni grew up together in Atlanta.

Taking to his Twitter page, the DMW record label head recounts how Teni chased him in Lagos traffic just to get him to feature on her upcoming album titled ‘Wondaland’.

In his words:

”Crazy night when lil sis @tenientertainer saw me in traffic chased me down to get in the studio …we finally made a classic that same week I think ! Her album ‘Wondaland’ out this month! A lot of pple don’t know we grew up together in Atlanta .. I’m so proud u made that decision”

See his post below:

Crazy night when lil sis @tenientertainer saw me in traffic chased me down to get in the studio …we finally made a classic that same week I think ! Her album ‘Wondaland’ out this month! A lot of pple don’t know we grew up together in Atlanta .. I’m so proud u made that decision pic.twitter.com/yRzg7N6U7N — Davido (@davido) February 4, 2021

