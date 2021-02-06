Rapper Lil Frosh Reportedly In Police Custody Over Domestic Violence

Budding rapper, Sani Goriola Yusuf, better known as Lil Frosh, is reportedly cooling off in police custody.

According to reports, the rapper has been apprehended by the Lagos police in regards to the allegations of domestic violence leveled against him.

Information Nigeria recalls that the budding musician was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in October 2020.

A source reported that the rapper was invited by the police and has been in detention since Thursday.

The rapper’s colleague, Zinoleesky recently took to his Instagram story to call for his freedom.

“Free my bro, God is with you bro,” the rapper captioned a photo of himself and his colleague.

Following the allegation levelled against him, his now-former record label, DMW, broke off their contract with him.

The rapper also vehemently denied the allegations.

However, a source revealed that the young man will be charged to court on Monday, February 8, 2021.