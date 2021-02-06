Centre stage for star-studded semi-finals

All Latin-American duel between Palmeiras SE and Tigres UANL

FC Bayern München take on Al Ahly as they bid to complete sextuple

Ulsan Hyundai and Al Duhail face off with fifth place at stake

Al Rayyan will become the focal point of the football world on 7 and 8 February as it plays host to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™. The last-four action gets under way on Sunday, with Palmeiras of Brazil taking on Mexico’s Tigres UANL. FC Bayern München and Al Ahly SC of Egypt will contest the second semi-final, to be played on Monday.

Palmeiras and Tigres are both newcomers to the competition and have never played each other before. Despite their recent Copa Libertadores triumph, the Brazilian side have been struggling in their domestic league of late, having drawn their last two matches and lost the two before that. That winless run has left O Verdão sixth in the table and they will be hoping to turn their form around fast in Qatar and secure a place in next Thursday’s Club World Cup final.

Their Mexican opponents beat Ulsan Hyundai in their opening match of the tournament and are banking on the goalscoring prowess of Andre-Pierre Gignac. The French front man scored both his side’s goals in that match and is in excellent form.

European champions Bayern will go into their semi-final meeting with Al Ahly without the services of Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, who both have contracted COVID-19, and goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, who is out with an injured ankle. As for Al Ahly, they are plotting an unlikely upset after beating Al Duhail in the previous round. Coach Pitso Mosimane will be looking to Mohamed Magdy, better known as Afsha, to fire his team’s challenge. Player and coach have been talking extensively in training this week.