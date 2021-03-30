Tender processes launched in Poland for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA has opened two invitations to tender (ITT) simultaneously in Poland for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA’s flagship women’s and men’s competitions.

The first ITT is for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand. The second ITT is for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which is set to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Both the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will feature new final competition formats with expanded participation: 32 teams (previously 24) will compete in the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be co-hosted by two countries, and the first 48-team FIFA World Cup™ (previously 32) will be held in 2026.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers, and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.

The FIFA World Cup™ is the most prestigious competition in football and has a universal appeal that reaches far beyond sport. The 2018 edition reached a record audience of over 3.5 billion unique viewers – more than half of the global population – across linear TV and digital broadcast media.

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of providing large exposure for its competitions and offering fans a high-quality viewing experience.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in any of these tender processes can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact Poland-Media-Rights@fifa.org.

Submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 27 April 2021.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.

Sourced from FIFA