Temmie Ovwasa accuses Olamide of ‘messing her mind up’

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, has once again made some allegations against her former record label boss, Olamide, claiming that he ‘messed her mind up’.

During a question and answer session via her Instagram handle, the singer was asked by a fan if she still keeps in touch with the YBNL boss.

In response to the question, the young lady alleged that although Olamide gave a platform, he rejected all the deals and show that she was offered. Ovwasa also alleged that her former boss stopped her from releasing songs.

She claimed, “That man brought me to Lagos from Ilorin as an 18-year-old, put me on a platform then proceeded to reject every show I got, every offer I got. Stopped me from releasing songs, kept me in his house with his wife (who spoke to me like I was garbage in front of her friends) and kid in the name of ‘family’. Put my face on the wall, on an album where the ‘men’ were allowed to be people.

“He messed my mind up then tried to compensate for it. I let it die because I do not enjoy talking to his minions or being associated with them. Why would I be in touch with him? You see all your idols and think everyone should worship them, but forget that they are real people capable of doing real things.”

Replying to another question by a fan who asked, “Would you still love to do a collaboration with Olamide after the whole saga has been resolved,” Ovwasa said she does not want to be associated with men who use their position to hurt others.

The singer said, “My trauma is not a ‘whole saga’. You all forget that people feel things and what might seem like gist to you is actually somebody’s lived reality.

“I don’t crave fame and I do not want to be associated with men who use their positions to hurt others while carefully curating their public presence to reflect values they do not uphold.”

She further hinted at the kind of people she would like to do collaborations with.

“Might seem surprising to you but I do not want to be associated with your faves. They are people of questionable character and I have no space in my life for anything that does not serve me. I have tasted fame, been around multimillionaires and I can tell you for a fact, I don’t rate them.

“I would love to collaborate with women, with artistes from marginalised communities, with nonbinary artistes, queer people; people who can understand art beyond capitalism,” Ovwasa said.

