Team Nigeria Dazzles At 2022 Commonwealth Games Welcome Reception

Team Nigeria athletes and officials were the cynosure of all eyes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Welcome Reception held at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham (CGB) Games Village on Wednesday.

Apart from turning out in good numbers, beautifully attired in green and white, the athletes were the ‘life of the party’ at the event organised by the Major of Birmingham to welcome participating countries.

The whole atmosphere went into a frenzy when the Disc Jockey(DJ) decided to play the Nigerian hit tune ‘Buga’ to wrap up the ceremony.

Team Nigeria athletes, officials and their counterparts from Jamaica, Botswana and Montserrat got into the groove, and danced enthusiastically to enjoy the moment.

Representing the Chef De Mission, Maria Wophil thanked the organisers of the reception, promising that Team Nigeria will be worthy competitors at the Games.

Nigeria’s flag hoisted at the athletes’ village

A very large enthusiastic crowd of officials and athletes watched as Team Nigeria hoisted the national flag at the athletes village with Kizz Daniel’s Buga song creating a rapturous scene.

What was meant to be a small ceremony turned out big as athletes from other countries jumped in showing off their dancing skills to the Buga song.

The Commonwealth Games starts today (Thursday 28 July) to Monday 8 August. Over 5,000 athletes will compete in 19 different sports as England hosts the event for the third time in its history.

Nigeria Olympic Committee Secretary General, Banji Oladapo who was delighted with the reception given the team as Nigeria’s Green, White, Green flag fluttered in the air said that Nigeria would fight for all medals exhibiting discipline and respect and abiding by the rules of the Games.

