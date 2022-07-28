Kidney Failure: Eedris Abdulkareem’s Record Label Gives Update

Advertisement

Lakreem Entertainment Inc, the record label of veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has given an update on his health.

Naija News had earlier reported that Eedris was diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis.

The statement released by the management on Thursday noted that the kidney transplant surgery scheduled for July 27 has been postponed.

The management took the opportunity to appreciate everyone for their prayer, support and care.

The statement reads, “In furtherance of our earlier report on the health challenges of the Nigerian Hip Hop Czar Eedris Abdulkareem, and our promise and commitment to keep you updated as we move along with the process, the management of Lakreem Entertainment on behalf of the Abdulkareem family, hereby reports that the scheduled kidney transplant surgery which was tentatively slated for the July 27 (yesterday), have been moved forward by the doctors.

“As we await the substantive surgery date, which may take place any moment from now as all arrangements have been made, we wish to also use this opportunity to thank and appreciate everyone for your massive outpouring of prayers, love, care, affection and support.

”The show of love and support from both home and abroad have been quite amazing and truly overwhelming. Most importantly, it means the world to the ailing Eedris, as it undoubtedly represents the required tonic that is most helpful in propelling him to fight and win this battle. We will be forever grateful. May God continue to bless and abide with us all.”

