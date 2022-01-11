Tam X releases eye-catching music video for ‘Baná’

The creativity that comes with the Baná music video gives credence to why Tam X is one of the most promising young talents in the country. Vocally gifted and hardworking, there’s something about him that oozes stardom.

With Tam X’s debut EP release party planned for February before his UK media tour at the end of the same month, he promises to work his socks off to become one of the most sought-after Afrobeats artists.

Signed to Music Geeks Entertainment, Christened Tamarameiyayeifa Bunuzigha, Tam X has made several media appearances and performed at many concerts. His highly anticipated debut EP titled Mass Appeal will take the industry by storm.

