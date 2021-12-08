Sylvester Oromoni: Women picket In front of Dowen College

Yes, the Dowen College in Lagos has been closed, but the school will not be allowed to enjoy the silence of empty classrooms, as some concerned women hold a protest to express their grief over the death of a former student, late Sylvester Oromoni who lost his life after allegedly being bullied by senior students of the school.

The protestors who were mostly clad in black said they had come to seek for justice for the eleven year old.

“We are here for Sylvester; it is as simple as that. We must get justice; we are here for him. We are also for all the other children, Don Davies case is still there, Karen is still there.” PRINCESS Comedienne said

“As a mother of a boy and as a woman as well, who wants to see a fellow mother get justice for her son. We are out here to support and rally round and create awareness so that people know what is going on. We have all been following the story, but it is not good enough to just listen and talk about it at home.” SOLA “schullzz” Mogaji added,

“We want Justice for Sylvester, we are also surprised to know that parents of Dowen College students will allow their children to go online for Classes when this is happening.” Olawunmi Osode Protester lamented.

One of the protesters, Adebimpe Adebanbo frowned against the narrative by the school that Sylvester died as a result of Injuries while playing football.

“I came here to light a candle and pray and also make more inquiry. I knocked on the school gate and somebody came out. I told him, how irresponsible of the school to lie and say this is what happened.”

Since the issue broke, it has gained a lot of public attention o the extent of leading trends on twitter with the hashtag: #JusticeforSylvester.

A number of Nigerian celebrities including Funke Akindele and Tonto Dikeh Have all joined the campaign.

Sylvester Oromoni Junior, a Junior secondary school Two student of Dowen College, Lagos died under controversial circumstances on November 30 days before his 12th year birthday.

Sourced from Africanews