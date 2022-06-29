Sufin Zamani arrested by DSS over song suggesting ‘Hausa actresses…

Sarfilu Umar Zarewa, the Hausa singer better known as Sufin Zamani, has been arrested.

According to Daily Trust, the musician was detained by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Zarewa was reported by authorities of the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for putting out a record titled ‘Matan Fim Ba Sa Zaman Aure’.

The title suggests that “actresses don’t stay in a marriage.”

Actresses in Kannywood, Kano’s movie industry, had alleged that it was derogatory to them.

In a statement signed by Al-Amin Ciroma, the national PRO of MOPPAN, the association said a complaint letter was written to it by Wasila Isma’il, the veteran actress, on behalf of other women in the industry.

It said they demanded justice from the leadership of the association over a record done by Zarewa.

The statement also quoted Wasila as saying that the women felt insulted by the lyrics of the song.

MOPPAN stated that Ahmad Sarari, the national president of MOPPAN, thereafter ordered an investigation to be carried out.

The statement said after the probe, the association wrote to DSS demanding its intervention.

According to the statement, the singer was asked to retract the song and make a video and audio to apologise to the women.

The singer was also asked to put out a fresh song countering the initial song.

He was asked to write an undertaking that he will not repeat any such song in the future.

