Sudan’s Prime Minister resigns amid mass protests

Sudan’s civilian prime-minister, Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday resigned from his position as mass protests against the military take-over continue.

There has been a political deadlock in the country for months after the military carried out a coup against the civilian led transitional government.

Hamdok was removed from office by the soldiers but re-instated when citizens started marching on the streets for a return to civilian rule.

He decided to take up the role hoping that will stop the protests and killings of protesters.

But in a televised speech on Sunday evening, Hamdok said his efforts to resolve the crisis had failed. He has now called for a political dialogue.

“I have decided to return your trust to you and announce my resignation from the position of Prime Minister to make way for another one of the sons of this generous country to complete the leadership of the dear homeland and pass through it during the remaining life of the transition towards the reviving civil, democratic state,” Hamdok said.

In November when Hamdok was re-instated under a new agreement he was supposed to lead a cabinet of technocrats until elections were held.

But protesters were not sure how much power the new civilian government would have and demanded an end to military control.

The prime minister is worried the current political crisis could become a full-blown crisis and damage the country’s battered economy.

“I tried as much as I could to avoid our country slipping into a catastrophe, and now our country is going through a dangerous turning point that may threaten its entire survival if it is not remedied soon”, Hamdok warned.

At least 50 people have been killed as a result of the ongoing protests since the coup.

But coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has defended last October’s coup, saying the army acted to prevent a civil war. He assured though that the soldiers were still committed to the transition to civilian rule with elections expected in July next year.