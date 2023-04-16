Sudan’s military power struggle leaves over 50 people dead

The power struggle among Sudan’s army has left 56 civilians and dozens of fighters dead.

The fighting that broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The military and RSF, have been fighting for power amid negotiations towards forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup.

It is the first of such clashes since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

The fighting followed rising tensions over the RSF’s integration into the military. The disagreement over the timetable for that has delayed the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties on a transition to democracy.

– Advertisement –



The Sudanese army on Sunday launched air strikes on the rival paramilitary force’s base near the capital in a bid to take control of the country.

Claiming control

Both the military and the RSF claimed they had control of Sudan’s airport and other key installations in Khartoum.

Fighting raged overnight at those installations with residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions from heavy artillery through the night.

“We’re scared, we haven’t slept for 24 hours because of the noise and the house shaking. We’re worried about running out of water and food, and medicine for my diabetic father,” Huda, a young resident in southern Khartoum was quoted by Reuters as saying.

“There’s so much false information and everyone is lying. We don’t know when this will end, how it will end,” she added.

The army said in a statement on Sunday that “the hour of victory is near”.

“We pray for mercy for the innocent lives taken by this reckless adventure taken by the rebel Rapid Support militia… We will have good news for our patient and proud people soon, God willing,” the statement said.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds