Netizens Drag Singer Akon After Video of Him Saying He Was Happier When He Was Poor Resurfaces Online

Popular singer, Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, better known as Akon has come under backlash for his thoughts on poverty.

The Senegalese had said he was much happier when he was poor because life is tougher for the rich than the poor.

He said: ‘Nobody can tell me I didn’t go through poverty. I was that African young kid playing soccer with no electricity no running water. I knew what tat felt like. I know what poverty looks like but I also know what success looks like and from my personal experience, Ii am having more problems successfully than all that comes with success I has when I was poor. I was actually happier when I was poor but that’s my personal experience.’

Angry Nigerians who have not had a taste of wealth seem to disagree with the singer’s opinion.

Here are some people’s reactions

Officialqueenesty wrote: Onye kwuru that thing?🙄 please sir with all due respect will your property to me.

Yanjusofine wrote: Sir please be quiet

Davidoofficial wrote: Baba dun high finish before he make this statement 🥲🥲😩 it is well

Slimkaffy wrote: Is this playing? 😂 Tadaaaa

Cinnysbeautyempire wrote: Money is neutral, na pipu mindset and action dey make the judgement pass into money. Mr Akon sir, send me some money I wan check something.