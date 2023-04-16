Entertainment Lifestyle Netizens Drag Singer Akon After Video of Him Saying He Was Happier When He Was Poor Resurfaces Online April 16, 2023 Village ReporterAfrica Music, Nigerian Music Netizens Drag Singer Akon After Video of Him Saying He Was Happier When He Was Poor Resurfaces Online Akon Wealth Popular singer, Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, better known as Akon has come under backlash for his thoughts on poverty. The Senegalese had said he was much happier when he was poor because life is tougher for the rich than the poor. He said: ‘Nobody can tell me I didn’t go through poverty. I was that African young kid playing soccer with no electricity no running water. I knew what tat felt like. I know what poverty looks like but I also know what success looks like and from my personal experience, Ii am having more problems successfully than all that comes with success I has when I was poor. I was actually happier when I was poor but that’s my personal experience.’ Angry Nigerians who have not had a taste of wealth seem to disagree with the singer’s opinion. Here are some people’s reactions Officialqueenesty wrote: Onye kwuru that thing?🙄 please sir with all due respect will your property to me. Yanjusofine wrote: Sir please be quiet Davidoofficial wrote: Baba dun high finish before he make this statement 🥲🥲😩 it is well Slimkaffy wrote: Is this playing? 😂 Tadaaaa Cinnysbeautyempire wrote: Money is neutral, na pipu mindset and action dey make the judgement pass into money. Mr Akon sir, send me some money I wan check something. Back to top button Sourced From Nigerian Music Related