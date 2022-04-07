Sudanese march against the government

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrated on Wednesday against the government in several parts of the country.

The protesters marched against last October’s coup of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane that plunged the country in a serious political and economical crisis.

In the capital, Khartoum, the security forces fired tear gas against the demonstrators.

April 6 marks the anniversary of two revolts (1985 and 2019) which at 34 years apart have brought down two coup presidents.

Inflation in the country has reached over 250%. The price of bread, electricity and fuel has soared since the coup.

The UN estimates that nearly half of the 45 million Sudanese will be food insecure by the end of 2022.

