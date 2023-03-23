Sudanese engineer is looking for investors in robots

Sudanese electronics engineer, Mutasim Jibril, is looking for support.

Since childhood that he dreams of making robots but now he needs investment to take his efforts to the next level.

In his modest workshop, Jibril combines what he learnt at the university with practical engineering knowledge to create robots from scrap materials and other parts bought cheaply on the internet.

“The idea of making robots is a childhood dream that came to my mind through cartoons. After watching many cartoons about inventors, I started making robots 9 years ago. I am working hard to make this dream come true”, said Mutasım Jibril.

The young engineer said he needs to work harder now and find investor support for a robot that can be used in environments such as hospitals and restaurants.

Sourced from Africanews