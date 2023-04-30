Sudan: Thousands more flee despite ceasefire

As the fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces enters its third week, more people try to leave the country. Explosions and heavy arms have been heard in the capital Khartoum even after the parties agreed to expand a cease-fire of another three days.

Since the beginning of this violent part on the conflict more than 400 civilians have been killed. This is the information from the Sudanese Doctors Union.

In Khartoum, the five million inhabitants are deprived of running water and electricity, as well as, in many cases, internet and telephone services. Gasoline and cash are also becoming scarce.

Those who have the possibilities leave. According to the latest UN data over 50000 refugeese came to the neighbouring countries. Sudan’s partners organize the evacuation of foreigners, more of them are arriving to more secure places. But some might still blocked in the coutry.

Several tens of thousands of people have already crossed the borders, notably from Chad in the west and Egypt in the north. In total, 270,000 people could flee to Chad and South Sudan, according to the UN.

Several Western countries, including the United States, France, Canada and the United Kingdom, have continued to evacuate hundreds of people. China has announced that it has evacuated most of its nationals.

Dampening hopes for a democratic transition, the two generals together ousted civilians from power in a coup in 2021. Since then, they have not been able to agree on the integration of paramilitaries into the army before finally going to war on April 15.

Sourced from Africanews