I was warned not to become musician —Gbenga Falope

A highlife musician and leader of the Cool Breezers Band, Oluwagbemiga Falope, talks to FAITH AJAYI about his musical journey

You trained as an engineer. How did you get into music?

I started making music as a student of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife, Osun State. After leaving the university, I decided to change it from being just a hobby to a career, instead of job hunting.

You were the President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria at some point. How long did you stay in that office?

I was in that office for just eight months— from January to August 2018. Prior to that, I was the first Vice President of the association from January 2017 to January 2018.

What were the highlights of your time as the president of the association?

We worked on stabilising the state chapters, by ensuring that they held elections. We also updated the association’s constitution.

What inspired you to establish your band?

I wanted to let people know I could do it well. I was once told that I should not try singing, that I did not have the voice for it. But, nothing is impossible with God.

What are some of the challenges you have faced over the years?

Along the line, I realised that, just like it obtains in other professions, one needs equipment to make quality music, and those don’t come cheap.

I had that initial challenge with equipment, but God used my mother, Olapeju, to solve that problem for me. She gave me N2,000 to start with.

With that money, I bought a Casio keyboard and speakers.

Another challenge was having colleagues who badmouthed one; saying that why should one be having more shows than them.

Yet another issue was getting people to accept our brand, although that was resolved with regular weekly shows at hotels and other venues.

I was able to overcome those through perseverance and the grace of God; and for those (challenges) still remaining, I believe they will all be surmounted by the grace and mercy of God.

What do you love the most about being a musician?

One major highlight of being a musician is the fact that I get to meet and perform for people that ordinarily I would not have met.

You also travel to other countries. Which do you enjoy more between performing in Nigeria and abroad?

I always get good reception everywhere I perform, but it tends to be more in the United States of America.

Who are the people that inspire you in the industry?

Some of the people that inspire me include my mother, King Sunny Ade with whom I share the same birth date, Tunji Oyelana, Jimi Solanke, and General Bukar Atofarati (retd.). The members of my band, as well as my fan club inspire me too.

In which other countries will you like to perform?

I have only performed in the US and United Kingdom. However, I will love to perform all over the world, so far music is listened to and enjoyed there.

If you were to describe yourself, what five words will you use?

I would say I’m ‘simple’, ‘reasonable’, ‘considerate’, and ‘understanding’.

How do you balance your career and personal life?

I do so with the help of my pretty wife, Abimbola, and my children.

Have you ever thought of relocating from Nigeria?

I am based in Nigeria, and I love it here. I have never thought of relocating and I don’t intend to. I have been to the US on more than 10 occasions since 2015; but I have never considered living there. Nigeria is ‘sweet’.

What is your favourite food?

My favourite food is beans.

How do you like to unwind?

I relax with some beer or spirits; depending on which way my mood swings.

Sourced From Nigerian Music