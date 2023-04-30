Sudan hospitals short of medicine and staff as fighting intensifies

Medical staff working at the Al-Now Hospital in Omdurman, Sudan, have complained of lack of resources as they struggle to deal with the influx of patients.

“There is a huge lack in the medical teams and a huge lack in the hospital’s facilities. In normal circumstances there are teams, now the shift is longer as not enough doctors exist, there are only two doctors or one doctor who covers one or two departments and sometimes three departments,” says Dr Alaa Mohammed, a doctor at the Al-Now hospital.

Volunteers at the facility also complained there was no fuel for ambulances and the dialysis department was lacking in resources.

At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed since April 15, with another 4,200 wounded, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

The Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, has recorded at least 387 civilians killed and 1,928 wounded.

