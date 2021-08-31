You are here
Africa 

Sudan, Chad agree to boost security, fight cross-border terror threats

Village Reporter

The Chairman of the Chadian Transitional Military council Mohammed Idriss Derby Monday visited Sudan in a bid to solicit regional support in rebuilding the north-central Africa African state.

The Sudan Sovereignty Council President Abdulfettah al-Burhan met with Chad AGK President Deby and his accompanying delegation at the Republic Palace in the capital Khartoum.

In a statement, Derby said his visit was also meant to strengthen the cooperation and relations between Sudan and Chad.

Faced with related security issues, the two countries embraced the integration, concerted efforts and joint cooperation with the African Union in the field of border security, the fight against terrorism and the fight against cross-border security violations.

Deby further stated that they will intensify efforts to reinforce the security and stability of Sudan and Chad.

Sourced from Africanews

