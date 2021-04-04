Sucrepapitoo drops much anticipated EP, WORTHY

Sucrepapitoo recently dropped his singer AlleH and has followed that up with his much anticipated Extended Play titled “WORTHY”

The five-track with one bonus song EP cuts across different genre of music that showcases the versatility of the artist.

“The inspiration came from a track in my up coming EP titled Worthy where I talked more of myself,” Sucrepapitoo said.

“I was basically introducing myself to world. I love all the tracks depending on my mood. If I want to thank God I play Alleh ((Alleh a word coined from hallelujah).

“If I want to party, I play Henny & Ice. If I want to chill, I play goose chase, (considering my love life before NYSC days) and the rest of them.”

“I work with inspiration, so I can do circular or gospel; they are all music. My fans should expect real music from me henceforth because I cut across most genre of music and sounds,” he further said about his versatility.

Real name Bonaventure Chukwuebuka Kamen, Sucrepapitoo is looking forward to working with Sony music or DMW.

In the meantime, he wants to continue to do business with his management, Ogidis Concept.

