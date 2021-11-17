Strategic Projects Execution Earned Wike Nigeria’s Face Of Democracy -Nsirim

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has earned the title Nigeria’s Face of Democracy through well-articulated and strategic execution of legacy projects, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said.

Nsirim made the assertion at a media briefing on the second leg of the second phase of the ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

He said the remarkable transformation of the state by Governor Nyesom Wike has left critics dumbfounded and bewildered.

“As you are aware, Rivers State had entered into a NEW realm of glory since May 29, 2015, as a result of the achievements of the hardworking Governor of our dear state, Nyesom Wike.

“His projects speak for themselves. It is, therefore, not surprising that all they (critics) do now is to clutch on straws and attempt to throw weak punches that cannot hurt a fly,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Rivers people to remain vigilant to ensure that the forces of darkness and retrogression that see nothing good in the efforts to transform the state remain in the dustbin of history where they have been consigned.

The commissioner said that entries for the theme song competition for the advocacy campaign began, Monday, and that it was open to all persons residing and doing business in Rivers State.

“Having successfully executed the essay competition, the ministry is ready to roll the dice for the theme song competition.

“Our desire in rolling out this theme song competition is to ensure that our best and brightest creative minds are given the opportunity to be innovative. We want our people to put their creative talents to work by searching for breakthrough ideas through thinking”.

He stressed that the theme song must align and match the #OurStateOurResponsibility.

“We expect the theme song to tell the people of Rivers State and others what to expect and what is expected of them.

He said competitors were expected to produce theme songs that people could have in their heads, something that would be simple, catchy and easy to remember, not exceeding three minutes and could establish a connection with listeners.

He announced a three-man panel of judges, including a versatile musician and former Chairman of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Rivers State chapter, Lexi Mueka also known as Lexy M; on air personality, Baridam Charles a.k.a Vitamin C; and one of Nigeria’s best Disc Jockeys, Ofori Williams.

Nsirim announced a N300,000; N150,000 and N100,000 prizes for the first, second and third position winners of the theme song competition.

“But beyond the cash incentive lays an even greater opportunity. This competition has the potentials of throwing up the winner to the national or global stage as we have seen from little beginnings of this nature. We, therefore, expect our creative minds to look beyond the cash incentive and think about a legacy that they can be remembered for,” he said.

He said contestants should download entry forms, rules and regulations guiding the competition from the advocacy campaign website: www.ourstateourresponsibility.com on or before December 13, 2021, which is the deadline for entries.

He said completed entry forms and signed acceptance of rules and regulations as well as entry materials should be sent to the ministry’s email address: rsministryofinformationandcoms@gmail.com.

The commissioner said that the emergence of the essay competition had opened a new vista of hope that the advocacy campaign was gaining grounds among youths of the state.

Accordingly, he said, the winner who is the ambassador of the #OurStateOurResponsibility, Miss Oyibo Sophia Awajibenem, would be supported by the ministry to host a one-day sensitisation programme on November 25, 2021 at the Ministry of Women Affairs titled: “The Wind of Change” aimed at promoting and strengthening the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign.

“She would be interfacing and interacting with youths from the 23 local government areas, youth organisations and people living with disabilities, to further drive the second phase of the advocacy campaign,” he disclosed.

Nsirim also used the occasion to acknowledge the rare qualities of Sophia, who within the few months of being an ambassador of the ministry, has continued to arouse the interest of the youths of Rivers State to understand and embrace the advocacy campaign.

Also speaking, former Chairman of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Rivers State chapter, Lexi Mueka commended the commissioner for initiating a platform that would discover hidden talents and catapult those seeking such a platform to showcase their talents in music.

He assured that the panel of judges would be unbiased in considering the entries of competitors according to the laid down rules by the ministry.

In her remarks, the winner of the essay competition and currently the ambassador of the ministry, 18 years old Miss. Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo disclosed how elated she had been since she won the competition.

She said the new status had inspired several youths in the state who now believe in the benefits of hardwork, integrity and patience.

By: John Bibor

Sourced From Nigerian Music