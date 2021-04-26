Stonebwoy ‘chills’ in Nigerian club with top celebs [Video]

Dancehall act Stonebwoy’s Nigerian tour has turned into merrymaking as he has been spotted in a nightclub.

Stonebwoy who is in Lagos shooting a music video with colleagues including Zlatan Ibile is also taking advantage to cool his head off.

In videos he posted on Instagram, an excited Stonebwoy is seen hugging celebrities from Davido’s camp, in appreciation of the love and warm reception he was given.

At their reserved table were bottles of liquor and shisha, as many people including ladies present made themselves comfortable with a few puff.

Stonebwoy has been in Nigeria for almost a week, having a media tour for his latest single, Blessing.

Watch video below for more:

[embedded content]