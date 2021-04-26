YABATECH begins certificate courses in Music

One of Nigeria’s foremost institutions of learning, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, has decided to meet the yearnings of many Nigerian youths by introducing the first of its kind music certificate courses.

The programme is the brain-child of YABATECH Consult Limited, an entity of Yaba College of Technology, in collaboration with Diamond Well Integrated Concepts Limited.

IT will be offering Basic Certificate in Music Production and Engineering; Music Law; and Music Business.

This three months programme, according to a statement on Monday, was structured to address the pressing demand for courses that will solve problems ravaging Nigeria’s booming music industry in terms of Production and Engineering, Law and Business.

The programme will also help tilt the exuberance of many Nigerian youths towards creative and marketable music, the statement added.

