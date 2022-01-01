Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana

Ghanaian singer, Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has begged Nigerians following his meeting with Davido in Ghana.

He made this appeal in a video shared by the Nigerian award-winning singer, Davido, on his Instagram story.

In the video where the duo was smiling, Stonebwoy said, “Abeg o, Naija, Abeg o.” (sic)

This comes two days after Stonebwoy called out Nigerians for not reciprocating the love they receive from Ghana.

Stonebwoy said, “Our Nigerian brothers must consider that with their great power comes the responsibility of helping to forge a united African front by deliberately allowing music from the other African countries which pollinate Nigerian music to flourish on Nigerian platforms on local and international levels.”

He was agreeing with his colleague, Shatta Wale, who had earlier told Nigerians to be grateful to Ghana for supporting their artistes.

Stonebwoy continued, “This approach will enable the African sound to dominate the world as one big family and as a global force. That’s how we stand as one Africa.”

“My brother Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but the topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention.”

