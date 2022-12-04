Springbok Casino Voted Best Live Dealer Casino in 2022

– –





South African online casino players will be happy to learn that one of their favorite gaming sites, Springbok Casino, has been voted as Best Live Dealer Casino in 2022.

This announcement was made by the leading South African gambling portal, No Deposit Casinos this week, although it didn’t come as a surprise to many, who have come to know and appreciate this online casino as a premier destination for quality live casino games.

Here’s why No Deposit Casinos chose Springbok Casino as the Best Live Dealer Casino 2022:

Springbok Casino has already established itself as one of the most popular sites which simply “gets” the South African player’s preferences.

The games have truly stunning graphics and animations, opening an entire world of great-looking entertainment for players.

Its Live Casino offering gives players the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds – convenient, 24-hour accessible online gambling from any point, combined with the thrill and familiarity of playing against a live croupier.

Springbok Casino has all its bases covered when it comes to Live Casino variety. Players can choose from Live Roulette to Live Blackjack and Live Baccarat, to name just a few options. Simply choose your favorite game, sit down at a table at Springbok Casino, place your bet and watch the cards or being dealt or the roulette wheel spun by the live dealer.

Springbok Casino offers one of the largest payment varieties available to local players. The online casino accepts EasyEFT, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Bitcoin and a host of others.

Slots and table games at Springbok Casino have a combined jackpot worth tens of millions of rands!

Springbok Casino has a comprehensive collection of exciting bonuses and promotions that are ever-changing and ever-growing!| All you need to win superb prizes and casino cash.

It’s the Personal Touch

Prinsloo, manager at NoDepositCasinos.co.za had this to say about the latest award given to Springbok Casino: “This is not the first award given to Springbok Casino, and it’s certainly not the last. But winning the Best Live Dealer Casino vote is unique. Not all online casino manage to pull off having a successful Live Casino offering running parallel to its remarkable casino games offering, but Springbok Casino manages to do so in a big way.”

“South African players looking for the ultimate live dealer casino experience return to this site again and again because they get the convenience and the personal touch all rolled into one.”