ECOWAS Heads of State meet for an ordinary session in Abuja

The Sixty-Second Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would take place on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Heads of State will be considering reports from the Council of Ministers meeting, which held from December 01 to 02, 2022, in Abuja.

The West African leaders will also be considering other issues affecting the region during their session, a statement from ECOWAS secretariat said.

The sub-region is facing serious security crisis with militants still operating significantly in the Sahel region.

Meanwhile before the session of the Heads of State, a foundation laying ceremony of the new ECOWAS headquarters building will take place.

According to the ECOWAS statement, the building is funded by the Chinese Government.

The Sixty-Second Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to hold December 4, 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/eUiEHRQfZf — Ecowas – Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) December 3, 2022

Source: Africafeeds.com