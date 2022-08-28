South Africa’s nationwide strike over rising cost of living

The World Bank said this is the most unequal country in the world. It’s report shows that about 30.3 million South African citizens are living in poverty.

13.8 million South Africans are also facing food scarcity that has been worsened by rising food prices.

South Africa is grappling with the economic impact of global events such as Covid and the war in Ukraine.

The unions want a government cap on fuel prices, as well as a drop in interest rates and an income grant.

Sourced from Africa Feeds