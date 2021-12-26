South Africa: Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu has died

South Africa’s retired Archbishop and anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, has died.

Archbishop Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday at the age of 90

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

He “distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights”, Ramaphosa added.

Sourced from Africanews