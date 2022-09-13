Song: South Korea Friendly Good Test For Cameroon

Cameroon head coach, Rigobert Song believes the friendly match between his side and the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea will be a plus for both teams.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will play the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea on September 27.

The friendly game is in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set to hold between November 20 and December 18.

Song, while at a press conference opined that the encounter will be a good tune up game for both teams ahead of the forthcoming World Cup

“South Korea also qualified for the World Cup,” Song said in a video posted on Afrique Unis tv YouTube channel.

“The game will be a plus for both teams. There is quality in both teams and the friendly game in the days ahead will be an opportunity for the South Koreans and Cameroonians to work on their adjustments ahead of the World Cup.”

The Indomitable Lions are in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Brazil while South Korea are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

This will be the first World Cup in history to take place in the Middle East.

