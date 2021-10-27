Soldier recognises facts in the assassination of Thomas Sankara

In Burkina Faso, a military court in Ouagadougou heard on Tuesday the testimony of a soldier accused of involvement in the assassination of Thomas Sankara in 1987.

The accused, one of 14 standing trial, told the court the details of the coup that resulted in the death of Sankara and twelve of his companions.

This soldier, Yamba Élisée Ilboudo, said that on 15 October 1987, the day of the coup, he was “at the home of Blaise Compaoré”, who was brought to power by the coup.

The soldier denied accusations of premeditation saying that he never participated in any preparatory meeting.

The killing led to the replacement of Thomas Sankara by Blaise Campaoré who ruled the country for 27 years before being deposed by a popular uprising and fleeing to neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Sourced from Africanews