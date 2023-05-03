Snl24.com | Makhadzi dumps record label!

MZANSI musician Makhadzi has dropped Open Mic productions.

The Ghanama hitmaker confirmed in a statement that she won’t be renewing her contract with the record label.

After three years with the company, the Limpopo superstar has decided to continue with her company Makhadzi Entertainment.

“I have taken a decision to not renew the contract with Open Mic Productions so I can focus on my own company ‘Makhadzi Entertainment’ and other business ventures. We are all aware that the music career is very short, and I feel that it’s time I grow my own business and myself as an individual so that I can leave a legacy for my family and those who depend on me,” she said.

Makhadzi said their contract ended in March 2023.

“The relationship between myself and Open Mic Productions was like a match made in heaven as it elevated both of us to become top household names in the South African Music Industry,” she said.

She said their relationship produced four studio albums and all the albums did very well.

“The first album to be released was Kokovha. It went on to reach gold status. The second album released was African Queen. It also reached gold status,” she said.

She said the production company made it possible for her to travel the world.

“I performed in countries such as United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Senegal, all SADEC countries and many other countries across the globe. I also won awards such as ‘Ubuntu Arts and Culture Diplomacy Award’, ‘Mzansi Viewers Choice Award’, ‘Basadi Music Award’, ‘AFRIMA’, ‘South African Music Award (SAMA) and ‘Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards’ to name a few,” she said.

She said she was grateful for the relationship and the good work they did as a team.

“I would like to thank Open Mic Productions for the good work and contribution they made in my music career and I have learnt a lot from them. They have really played a huge role in my growth as an individual and for that I will always appreciate the company and the good working relationship we had,” she said.

When Daily Sun contacted Open Mic Production, they said: “A statement will be sent out before the end of business today.”